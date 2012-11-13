BRIEF-Blucora reports Q4 adj. net loss per share $0.18
* Sees GAAP income from continuing operations to be between $14.5 million and $15.2 million, or $0.32 to $0.34 per diluted share in Q1
* Sees GAAP income from continuing operations to be between $14.5 million and $15.2 million, or $0.32 to $0.34 per diluted share in Q1
Feb 16 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 18.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its costly rare blood disorder drug Soliris.
* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong fourth quarter and full year results