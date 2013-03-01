UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.