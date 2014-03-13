US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock