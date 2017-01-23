版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 14:25 BJT

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares

Jan 23 Questerre Energy Corp

* Questerre announces offering of common shares

* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
