版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-United microelectronics Q4 revenue rose 0.4 percent to TWD 38.31 billion

Jan 23 United Microelectronics Corp :

* UMC reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share TWD 0.21

* Q4 revenue rose 0.4 percent to TWD 38.31 billion

* United microelectronics corp sees Q1 wafer shipments to decrease by approximately 1 pct quarter-over-quarter

* United microelectronics corp sees 2017 capex for foundry segment US$2.0 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐