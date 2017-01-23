版本:
BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid

Jan 23 PixarBio Corp

* PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid

* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
