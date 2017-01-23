BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q4 and FY16 operating results additional 110,000 acres leased in Western Eagle Ford

Jan 23 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results; additional 110,000 acres leased in the Western Eagle Ford

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Company's 2017 capital budget calls for total spending of $425 to $475 million

* Sanchez Energy -Estimated total production for 2016 was about 53,350 boe/d, which exceeded high end of co's 48,000 to 52,000 boe/d guidance for year