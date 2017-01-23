BRIEF-Nam Tai Property posts Q4 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Nam Tai Property Inc
* Nam Tai Property Inc reports Q4 2016 results
* Nam Tai Property Inc qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017
* Nam Tai Property - "as for our Wuxi plant, factory building continues to be listed for sale and we still expect it to be sold within 2017 this year"
* Nam Tai Property Inc - project investment for Q1 2017 is estimated to be $1.5 million, and project investment for year 2017 is estimated to be $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer