BRIEF-Nam Tai Property posts Q4 loss per share $0.14

Jan 23 Nam Tai Property Inc

* Nam Tai Property Inc reports Q4 2016 results

* Nam Tai Property Inc qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017

* Nam Tai Property - "as for our Wuxi plant, factory building continues to be listed for sale and we still expect it to be sold within 2017 this year"

* Nam Tai Property Inc - project investment for Q1 2017 is estimated to be $1.5 million, and project investment for year 2017 is estimated to be $60 million