版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 mln

Jan 23 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operational update

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - current WI production is approximately 32,000 boepd.

* Gran Tierra - based on midpoint of 2017 WI production guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 boepd, forecasting a 16 percent increase over Q4 2016 production

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐