BRIEF-Kornit launches public offering of 7 mln ordinary shares

Jan 23 Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit announces launch of public offering of ordinary shares

* Kornit Digital Ltd - Launch of a public offering of 7 million ordinary shares

* Kornit Digital Ltd says 2 million of shares are being offered by Kornit and 5 million of shares are being offered by shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
