BRIEF-Community Bank System Q4 earnings $0.59 per share

Jan 23 Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 11.3 percent to $109.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Bank System Inc- qtrly net interest income was $70.2 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
