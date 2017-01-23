版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals completes NDA submission for Ryanodex

Jan 23 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals completes NDA submission for Ryanodex for exertional heat stroke to FDA

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals- if granted, as anticipated, PDUFA date for decision on NDA would be July 2017; otherwise co anticipates approval later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
