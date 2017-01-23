版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Capital announces private offering of unsecured convertible notes

Jan 23 Ares Capital Corp

* Ares capital corporation announces private offering of unsecured convertible notes

* Ares capital corp - plans to make a private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes due 2022

* Ares capital corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its debt facilities

* Ares capital corp- convertible notes are expected to mature on february 1, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
