BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says PleurX catheter system receives FDA 510(k) clearance

Jan 23 Becton Dickinson And Co

* PleurX catheter system receives FDA 510(k) clearance for specific non-malignant recurrent pleural effusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
