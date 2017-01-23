版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Omni Health consolidated proforma income $1.6 mln

Jan 23 Omni Health Inc

* Omni health, inc. Reports $1.0m net income and a $1.6m consolidated proforma income for 1st quarter of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
