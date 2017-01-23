版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-The Joint Corp. appoints Jorge Armenteros VP of operations

Jan 23 Joint Corp

* The Joint Corp. appoints Jorge Armenteros VP of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
