版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Aurora receives Health Canada license to sell cannabis oils

Jan 23 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora receives Health Canada license to sell cannabis oils

* Aurora Cannabis says on Jan 20, 2017, its unit Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. was licensed by Health Canada for sale of cannabis oils Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐