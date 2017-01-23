版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Verisk Analytics acquires Arium

Jan 23 Verisk Analytics Inc :

* Reg-Verisk Analytics, Inc., acquires Arium

* Verisk Analytics Inc says Arium will become part of Air Worldwide, a Verisk Analytics business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐