BRIEF-Touchstone provides operational and corporate update

Jan 23 Touchstone Exploration Inc :

* Touchstone provides operational and corporate update

* Touchstone Exploration Inc - Q4 2016 production average of 1,245 barrels of oil per day, 2 pct below Q3 2016 average

* Says co is targeting two well recompletions per month through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
