BRIEF-Endeavour posts record performance in Q4 and meets 2016 guidance

Jan 23 Endeavour Mining Corp :

* Endeavour posts record performance in Q4, meets 2016 guidance and expects further production growth and AISC reduction in 2017

* Endeavour Mining Corp sees 2017 gold production expected to increase to 600-640koz, excluding Houndé, and AISC expected to decrease further to $860-905/oz

* For 2017, free cash flow expected to increase to $150m, based on 2016 realized gold price of circa $1,240/oz

* Nearly $20 million of sustaining expenditures are planned for 2017

* Agbaou is expected to return to a production rate of 175-180koz in 2017