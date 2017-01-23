版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Xtant Medical says President Carl O'Connell to serve as interim CEO

Jan 23 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant Medical CEO Dan Goldberger announces resignation

* Current president Carl O'Connell will serve as interim CEO while co's board contemplates permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
