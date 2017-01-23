版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Canada responds to Brookfield Property Partners news release

Jan 23 Brookfield Canada Office Properties

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties responds to Brookfield Property Partners news release and establishes a special committee

* Brookfield canada - acknowledges Brookfield Property Partners announcing proposal to acquire all of Brookfield Canada Office Properties units that it does not own

* Board of trustees has established a special committee to review and consider Brookfield's proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
