公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-WestRock says enters into definitive agreement to divest home, health and beauty business

Jan 23 WestRock Co :

* WestRock enters into definitive agreement to divest home, health and beauty business for $1.025 billion

* Expects to receive net after-tax proceeds from divestiture of approximately $1 billion

* Says expects to receive net after-tax proceeds from divestiture of approximately $1 billion
