BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development Corp reports launch of $300 mln offering of senior notes

Jan 23 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces launch of $300 million offering of senior notes

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - intends to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Wildhorse Resource Development -intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
