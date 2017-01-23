BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp reports Q4 earnings

Jan 23 Sierra Bancorp

* Sierra Bancorp reports earnings

* Sierra Bancorp -For Q4 of 2016 company's return on average assets was 1.12%, return on average equity was 10.52%, and diluted EPS were $0.40

* Sierra Bancorp qtrly net interest income was up by $2.252 million, or 15%, for Q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: