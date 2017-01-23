版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Easton Pharmaceuticals signs letter of intent to acquire iBliss Inc

Jan 23 Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Easton Pharmaceuticals signs letter of intent to acquire major vaporizer and e-liquids manufacturer iBliss Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

