版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Marin Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.93

Jan 23 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of marin bancorp reports record annual earnings of $23.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.93

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of marin bancorp- net interest income totaled $18.0 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $19.4 million in prior quarter and $17.2 million in same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐