BRIEF-Petmed Express Q3 EPS $0.24

Jan 23 Petmed Express Inc

* Petmed express d/b/a 1-800-petmeds announces its third quarter financial results and its $0.19 per share quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $52.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
