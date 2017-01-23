版本:
BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Q4 EPS $1.02

Jan 23 Bank Of Hawaii Corp

* Bank of hawaii corporation 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of hawaii corp - board of directors increases dividend to $0.50 per share

* Bank of hawaii corp - net interest income, on taxable-equivalent basis, for q4 of 2016 was $110.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
