版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-IBM Security plans to acquire Agile 3 solutions to help the C-Suite manage data risk

Jan 23 IBM :

* IBM - financial terms were not disclosed

* IBM security plans to acquire Agile 3 solutions to help the C-Suite manage data risk

* IBM will offer Agile 3 solutions' technology through ibm data security services

* Plans to integrate Agile 3 solutions' capabilities into its data protection software IBM guardium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
