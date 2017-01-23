BRIEF-RMP Energy appoints Jon Grimwood president

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy appoints new president, new chairman of the board and provides an operations update
* Says Jon Grimwood appointed president
* Says director John Brussa to retire
* RMP Energy Inc - Josh Young has succeeded Craig Stewart as company's non-executive chairman of board
* RMP Energy Inc - entered into gas processing and oil transportation agreements with a "well-capitalized, regional mid-stream service provider" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer