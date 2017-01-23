版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint acquires 33 percent of tidal and creates game-changing partnership

Jan 23 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint acquires 33 percent of tidal and creates game-changing partnership

* Sprint Corp says Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to join Tidal board of directors

* Sprint will acquire 33 percent of Tidal

* Sprint Corp - Tidal and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐