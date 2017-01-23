BRIEF-Enlink midstream announces 2017 guidance, provides operational update

Jan 23 Enlink Midstream Partners Lp :

* Enlink midstream announces 2017 guidance, provides operational update

* Enlink Midstream - 2017 net income mid-point for enlk projected to be $100 million; adjusted ebitda mid-point net to enlk projected to be $850 million

* Enlink Midstream - 2017 net income mid-point for ENLC projected to be $75 million; cash available for distribution mid-point for ENLC projected to be $220 million

* Says growth capital expenditures funded solely by ENLK projected to range from $505 million to $645 million for 2017

* Enlink midstream - current plan is to exit 2017 with an annual adjusted EBITDA run-rate net to enlk between $925 million and $950 million

* Enlink Midstream Partners Lp says growth capital expenditures for Enlc's interest in central Oklahoma assets to range from $60 million to $70 million for 2017

* Enlink - throughout 2017, enlink plans to increase gas processing capacity in central Oklahoma at Chisholm complex by 400 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d)

* Enlink Midstream Partners -throughout 2017, Enlink plans to increase gas processing capacity in central Oklahoma at Chisholm complex by 400 million cubic feet per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: