版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Gowest to acquire 50 pct interest in Redstone Mill

Jan 23 Gowest Gold Ltd :

* Gowest to acquire 50 pct ownership interest in redstone mill

* Gowest Gold Ltd - first installment of purchase price having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million

* Gowest Gold Ltd - for purposes of transaction, proposed deemed value per unit will be $0.15

* Gowest Gold Ltd - second installment of purchase price having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million

* Upon completion of proposed transaction, each of parties will hold a 50 pct interest in JVCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐