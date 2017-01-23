版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-XPEL Technologies reports private placement financing

Jan 23 XPEL Technologies Corp :

* XPEL Technologies announces private placement financing

* XPEL Technologies Corp- intends to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement up to 2.09 million shares at price of $1.43 per share

* XPEL Technologies Corp- net proceeds of offering will be used for future acquisitions, capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐