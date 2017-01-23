BRIEF-XPEL Technologies reports private placement financing

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 XPEL Technologies Corp :
* XPEL Technologies announces private placement financing
* XPEL Technologies Corp- intends to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement up to 2.09 million shares at price of $1.43 per share
* XPEL Technologies Corp- net proceeds of offering will be used for future acquisitions, capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer