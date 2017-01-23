BRIEF-XPEL Technologies reports private placement financing

Jan 23 XPEL Technologies Corp :

* XPEL Technologies announces private placement financing

* XPEL Technologies Corp- intends to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement up to 2.09 million shares at price of $1.43 per share

* XPEL Technologies Corp- net proceeds of offering will be used for future acquisitions, capital expenditures