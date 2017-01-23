BRIEF-Banc of California board provides update on independent investigation

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Banc Of California Inc
* Banc of California board provides update on independent investigation; plans improvements to corporate governance policies
* Banc of California Inc says board has separated roles of board chair and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately
* Banc of California - On Oct 18, 2016, anonymous blog post "raised questions about related party transactions and other issues with respect to company"
* Banc of California - SEC issued a formal order of investigation directed at certain of issues that special committee is reviewing
* Banc of California Inc - On January 12, 2017, SEC issued a subpoena seeking certain documents from company
* Banc of California - SEC issued subpoena seeking certain documents primarily relating to Oct 18, 2016 press release and associated public statements
* Banc of California Inc - Currently expects to timely file its annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2016
* Banc of California - Intends to file unaudited quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended September 30, 2016 on or prior to timely filing its 10-K
* Banc of California Inc - Board approved a separation of compensation, nominating and corporate governance committee into two separate committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer