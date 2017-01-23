BRIEF-Banc of California board provides update on independent investigation

Jan 23 Banc Of California Inc

* Banc of California board provides update on independent investigation; plans improvements to corporate governance policies

* Banc of California Inc says board has separated roles of board chair and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately

* Banc of California - On Oct 18, 2016, anonymous blog post "raised questions about related party transactions and other issues with respect to company"

* Banc of California - SEC issued a formal order of investigation directed at certain of issues that special committee is reviewing

* Banc of California Inc - On January 12, 2017, SEC issued a subpoena seeking certain documents from company

* Banc of California - SEC issued subpoena seeking certain documents primarily relating to Oct 18, 2016 press release and associated public statements

* Banc of California Inc - Currently expects to timely file its annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2016

* Banc of California - Intends to file unaudited quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended September 30, 2016 on or prior to timely filing its 10-K

* Banc of California Inc - Board approved a separation of compensation, nominating and corporate governance committee into two separate committees