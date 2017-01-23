版本:
BRIEF-Praxair signs hydrogen supply agreement with Marathon Petroleum

Jan 23 Praxair Inc :

* Praxair signs long-term U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen supply agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corporation

* Company will use hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018

* Has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to marathon petroleum corporation's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana

* Hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair's Southeast Louisiana Pipeline Network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
