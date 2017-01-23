版本:
BRIEF-Swift energy announces private placement of common stock

Jan 23 Swift Energy Co :

* Swift Energy announces private placement of common stock

* Swift Energy Co- agreement to sell about 1.4 million shares in a private placement at price of $28.50 per share, for $40.0 million gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
