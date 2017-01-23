版本:
BRIEF-Avis budget group adopts short-term stockholder rights plan

Jan 23 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group adopts short-term stockholder rights plan

* Avis Budget Group Inc - co and SRS entered into an agreement in January 2016 which contains standstill provisions which expire January 25, 2017

* Avis Budget Group Inc - "SRS has been unwilling to agree to customary standstill provisions going forward"

* Avis Budget Group Inc - sets trigger of 10 percent for poison pill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
