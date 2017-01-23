版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-ABT Holdings appoints Mahesh Shetty to board

Jan 23 ABT Holdings Inc

* ABT Holdings announces appointment of Mahesh Shetty to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐