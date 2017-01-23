版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Fiera capital announces change in its board of directors

Jan 23 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Fiera Capital announces a change in its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
