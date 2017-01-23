版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners announces proposed private placement of $150 mln of 8® pct senior notes due 2020

Jan 23 Ferrellgas Partners Lp :

* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces proposed private placement of $150 million of 8® pct senior notes due 2020

* Ferrellgas Partners LP- intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay borrowings under its operating partnership's secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
