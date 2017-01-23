BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces private placement

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc :
* Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc announces private placement
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - offering of up to 24 million common shares at a price of per share of $0.50
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used by company for acquisition of talent biotechs ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer