BRIEF-Matthew Garth joins Minerals Technologies as CFO

Jan 23 Minerals Technologies Inc :

* Matthew E. Garth joins Minerals Technologies Inc as chief financial officer

* Minerals Technologies Inc - Garth joins Minerals Technologies from Arconic Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
