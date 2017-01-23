版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Peter Scott to join HCP as CFO

Jan 23 Hcp Inc :

* Peter Scott to join HCP as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* HCP Inc- Scott succeeds Tom Herzog who was appointed chief executive officer in January 2017

* HCP Inc - Scott currently serves as a managing director in real estate banking group at Barclays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
