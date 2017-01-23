BRIEF-Star Bulk Carriers Corp announces agreements for a $51.5 mln private placement of common shares

Jan 23 Star Bulk Carriers Corp :

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp announces agreements for a $51.5 million private placement of common shares

* Star Bulk -agreements with affiliates of Oaktree Capital, senator investment to sell Oaktree and senator an aggregate of 6.3 million shares, at $8.154 per share

* Star Bulk Carriers - giving effect to offering, oaktree, senator expected to beneficially own about 51.4pct, 6.5pct, respectively, of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: