BRIEF-GeoVax announces initiation of HIV Human Clinical Trial

Jan 23 Geovax Labs Inc :

* Geovax announces initiation of HIV human clinical trial

* Geovax Labs Inc - initiation of next human clinical trial of geovax's preventive HIV vaccine, GOVX-B11

* Geovax labs - HVTN 114 will enroll up to 100 individuals, will test ability of late boosts to increase antibody responses elicited by GeoVax vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
