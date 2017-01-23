BRIEF-Euroseas ltd says bank loan to finance acquisition of containership feeder vessel

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Euroseas Ltd :
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces bank loan to finance recent acquisition and sale of containership feeder vessel
* Announced today signing and service of a drawdown notice under a $10.86 million loan
* Euroseas Ltd says also announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell scrap m/v rt dagr for net sale proceeds of about $2.1 million
* Euroseas Ltd says vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in beginning of february 2017
* Euroseas - $10.86 million loan is to finance recent acquisition of m/v Alexandros P newbuild ultramax drybulk carrier that was delivered to Co on Jan 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer