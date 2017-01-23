BRIEF-Euroseas ltd says bank loan to finance acquisition of containership feeder vessel

Jan 23 Euroseas Ltd :

* Euroseas Ltd. Announces bank loan to finance recent acquisition and sale of containership feeder vessel

* Announced today signing and service of a drawdown notice under a $10.86 million loan

* Euroseas Ltd says also announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell scrap m/v rt dagr for net sale proceeds of about $2.1 million

* Euroseas Ltd says vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in beginning of february 2017

* Euroseas - $10.86 million loan is to finance recent acquisition of m/v Alexandros P newbuild ultramax drybulk carrier that was delivered to Co on Jan 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: