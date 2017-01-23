BRIEF-Manitex says considering strategic alternatives for JV with Terex

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex International, Inc. Announces strategic alternatives being considered for A.S.V., LLC
* Manitex - review will include possibility of sale of all or portion of asv or co's ownership stake (51%) in asv, or possibility of asv becoming public
* Manitex International Inc says board of directors is considering strategic alternatives for A.S.V., LLC, its joint venture with Terex Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer