BRIEF-Manitex says considering strategic alternatives for JV with Terex

Jan 23 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International, Inc. Announces strategic alternatives being considered for A.S.V., LLC

* Manitex - review will include possibility of sale of all or portion of asv or co's ownership stake (51%) in asv, or possibility of asv becoming public

* Manitex International Inc says board of directors is considering strategic alternatives for A.S.V., LLC, its joint venture with Terex Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
