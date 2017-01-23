BRIEF-Manitex says considering strategic alternatives for JV with Terex

Jan 23 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International Inc says board of directors is considering strategic alternatives for A.S.V., LLC, its joint venture with Terex Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: