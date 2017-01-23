版本:
BRIEF-H&R completes $150 mln senior unsecured debenture financing

Jan 23 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R completes $150 million senior unsecured debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
